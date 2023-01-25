SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the theft of nine General Electric stoves and 5 GE refrigerators from the complex.

The police department says on early Sunday morning, two SUVs — what appears to be a mid-2010s Ford Expedition and early-2010s GMC Yukon and a white box truck drove into the complex at separate times. All three vehicles drove away from the complex together, hours later around 6 a.m.

According to Spartanburg PD Maj. Art Littlejohn, crooks tend to target new apartment complexes and housing developments.

“They just kind of come through and see what’s available,” Littlejohn said. “Sometimes, it’s sheetrock. Sometimes, it’s windows. Sometimes, it’s doors.

“It’s whatever the opportunity is that some person thinks they can use at another construction site or sell to somebody who’s willing to buy those things from them.”

The police department is reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with community partners to track down the thieves.

Police said criminals in cases like this one sometimes sell their stolen goods online via platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or OfferUp. Officers ask that online shoppers who spot GE fridges or stoves for too-good-to-be-true prices reach out to them.