SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said that they are hosting a gun buyback event for the community on May 13th.

The buy-back will be at City Hall, located at 145 W Broad Street from 8-11 a.m. Participants will receive $100 in gift cards for handguns, and $150 in gift cards for high-powered weapons.

Non-functioning weapons will also be accepted for safe disposal. The goal of the event is to reduce firearm-related crimes, injuries, and deaths.