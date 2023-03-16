SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – As many across Spartanburg prepare to party for St. Patrick’s Day, the city’s police officers are urging residents to celebrate responsibly.

Spartanburg Police this week have already conducted traffic checkpoints and have not ruled out doing more over the weekend.

“We may do checkpoints,” Lt. Stephen McClure said. “We may do what we called saturation patrols, which is when we have officers in an area where there’s known alcohol-related crashes.”

McClure said the checkpoints aim to find dangerous, intoxicated and uninsured drivers and get them off the roads. Drivers must present their driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance when driving through checkpoints.

McClure is also encouraging both pedestrians and drivers to be extra cautious.

“We have an increase in pedestrian fatalities… statewide,” he said. “We have had two fatalities in our city already this year that were pedestrian related.”