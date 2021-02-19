Spartanburg realtor gives tips to sell homes during pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – During the pandemic, experiences have varied for people trying to buy or sell a home.

Fravel Group realtor John Fravel said business is booming in some markets.

A great example is the Upstate. Homes are often selling for over the asking price and extremely quickly.

Fravel said there are some things you can do to make your home more appealing to buyers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the living room, make sure there is a circular space where people can gather and easily see each other and have conversation or a meal. With so many people are spending time at home, he said it’s important to have a space where they can gather comfortably in quarantine.

In a master bathroom, Fravel said it’s important to have two sinks and soft-closing drawers. These will not disrupt others whether you were in the kitchen or the bathroom if one person has to wake up early to work from home.

Having two sinks in your bathroom is a convenience that many families, and especially married couples, want. If you were home has two since and the last home the buyer looked at did not then you’re home may be more likely to be chosen.

Fravel said it might be most important to have a home office or a spare bedroom that you could put a desk in to stage as a home office because so many people are working from home.

An outdoor space where people can gather socially distanced is also a luxury that many buyers are looking for right now.

For more helpful tips, you can contact the Fravel group and John Fravel at http://www.thefravelgroup.com/.