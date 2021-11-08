Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System expands visitation to 2 visitors per patient

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System expanded visitation to allow two visitors per patient in most cases starting Monday.

According to hospital officials, visitors will be provided masks upon entering the hospital and will be required to wear the masks throughout the duration of their visits. Visitors will be asked to properly wash or sanitize their hands and may be screened prior to entry.

Patients receiving visitors will be required to wear masks as they move throughout the hospital and while visitors are in the room.

“We understand the important role loved ones play in supporting patients. We are pleased that as COVID-19 cases have declined we are able to expand visitation again,” said Phil Feisal, president of Spartanburg Medical Center. “As the holiday season approaches, we ask everyone to continue protecting yourself against COVID-19. Please wash your hands, wear your masks when appropriate and, if you have not already been, get vaccinated.”

The visitation change applies to the following hospital campuses:

Spartanburg Medical Center – Church Street Campus

Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus

Cherokee Medical Center

Union Medical Center

Pelham Medical Center

For all hospitals, COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors, except in certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life, hospital officials said.

Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care and Nursing Homes

For Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care and nursing homes, contact the facility directly for their most up-to-date visitation policies.

Medical Group of the Carolinas and Outpatient Areas

Medical Group of the Carolinas offices allow one support person (18 years or older) for:

Patients who require special assistance

Pediatric patients (one parent or guardian)

Prenatal appointments

For outpatient services, one support person is allowed for each patient undergoing an outpatient procedure that requires anesthesia or moderate-to-deep sedation.