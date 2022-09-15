SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The event will take place at the Greenville Marriott at One Parkway E, Greenville, SC 29615 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SRHS is looking to hire:

Registered Nurses

LPN/RMA/CMA

CT Scan Techs

MRI Techs

Radiology Techs

Nuclear Medicine

Cardiac Sonographers

Respiratory Therapists

Physical Therapists

Occupational Therapists

Athletic Trainers

CSTs

PCAs

Paramedics

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and contingent offers will be made.