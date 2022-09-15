SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The event will take place at the Greenville Marriott at One Parkway E, Greenville, SC 29615 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
SRHS is looking to hire:
- Registered Nurses
- LPN/RMA/CMA
- CT Scan Techs
- MRI Techs
- Radiology Techs
- Nuclear Medicine
- Cardiac Sonographers
- Respiratory Therapists
- Physical Therapists
- Occupational Therapists
- Athletic Trainers
- CSTs
- PCAs
- Paramedics
On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and contingent offers will be made.