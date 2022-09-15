SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The event will take place at the Greenville Marriott at One Parkway E, Greenville, SC 29615 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SRHS is looking to hire:

  • Registered Nurses
  • LPN/RMA/CMA
  • CT Scan Techs
  • MRI Techs
  • Radiology Techs
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Cardiac Sonographers
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • Physical Therapists
  • Occupational Therapists
  • Athletic Trainers
  • CSTs
  • PCAs
  • Paramedics

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and contingent offers will be made.