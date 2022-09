SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday.

The event will take place at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home at 1817 Jonesville Hwy Union, Spartanburg, SC, 29379 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SRHS is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.

New grad CNA positions begin at $16.40/hour

If you are interested, SRHS asks that you apply online and attend the event.