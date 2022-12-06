SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The Spartanburg Regional History Museum, located at the Chapman Cultural Center, will close this month, according to David Wood, CEO of the Spartanburg Historical Society.

The museum’s collection will be transferred to the Spartanburg County Library after the museum is set to close on December 31, he said.

The library’s capacity to document, store, and track historic materials will also enhance the combined collections and better accommodate future donations and acquisitions, he said.

“We are excited for the historical association and its evolution in serving Spartanburg. This is also a unique opportunity to explore and expand how the cultural center can better serve our community through the coming years,” Wood said.