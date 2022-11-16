SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System will host a hiring event Thursday.

The hiring event will take place at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center located at 101 East Wood St. in Spartanburg from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested should arrive at the main hospital entrance and go to the information desk for assistance.

The Spartanburg Regional Hospital is looking to hire EVS and housekeeping staff. Starting pay will be $13 an hour.

Sign-on bonuses and various shifts are also available.