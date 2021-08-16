Spartanburg Regional limiting visitors to hospital patients as COVID cases rise

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced new visitor restrictions to its hospitals Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Carolina.

Beginning Monday, only one visitor will be allowed per day per patient at Spartanburg Regional’s hospitals.

The hospital system is also limiting non-essential surgeries.

“We understand the important role visitors play in supporting their loved ones, so it is unfortunate that these very necessary steps must be taken again,” said Spartanburg Medical Center President Phil Feisal. “This surge in COVID-19 cases is very concerning, especially given the low vaccination rates in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.”

Visitors to the hospitals will be provided masks upon entering the building and will be required to wear them throughout the duration of their visit. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and COVID-19 patients will not be allowed to have visitors, the hospital system said.

The changes apply to Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus, Pelham Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center, and Union Medical Center.

Spartanburg Regional also said that Medical Group of the Carolinas offices will only allow one support person per patients for those who require special assistance, pediatric patients, or prenatal appoints.

One support person will be allowed for each patient undergoing an outpatient procedure which requires anesthesia or moderate-to-deep sedation.