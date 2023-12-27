SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said on Wednesday it is encouraging people not to visit hospital campuses unless it is ”absolutely necessary.”

The announcement comes as an increase in visits has led wait times of four or more hours to get into emergency rooms at Spartanburg Regional-owned hospitals.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System operates Spartanburg Medical Centers on East Wood Street and Skylyn Drive, Pelham Medical Center, Union Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center.

The health care chain’s announcement comes a day after Prisma Health announced it would not allow visitors under age 16 into hospitals until further notice.

Restrictions are coming as cases of flu, RSV and COVID are increasing across the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control, South Carolina has some of the highest rates of respiratory illness in the country.

“Anyone experiencing respiratory virus symptoms should not visit the hospital unless seeking treatment. Patients and visitors are encouraged to wear masks inside Spartanburg Regional facilities to help prevent the further spread of respiratory illness,” read an announcement from Spartanburg Regional.

Also beginning Wednesday the hospital system is requiring all providers and associates to wear masks in all clinical areas at system hospitals and Medical Group of the Carolinas offices.