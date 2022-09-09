SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional is holding a free Prostate Cancer screening next Tuesday. It’s targeted toward men ages 40-70 that do not have insurance, or a primary care doctor and haven’t had a test in the last year.

Doctors said getting screened gives them the ability to detect cancer at an earlier stage. If you do choose to get screened, you will have a blood test and a rectal examination.

“It is the most common diagnosed cancer in men. It’s in fact, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Which is all the importance of doing prostate cancer screening, as it is something that we commonly find before any symptom develops,” said Dr. Jeremy Kilburn, Radiation Oncologist.

Dr. Kilburn says the screenings will take 30 minutes, or less, and results will come back the same day or next. The screenings will be held at the Gibbs Cancer Center on the 13, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

