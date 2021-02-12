Spartanburg residents challenged with kindness

SPARTNABURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Kindness is the motto for the rest of February in the city of Spartanburg.

Conversations held by city leaders in January at a unity panel celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, lead to challenging citizens with kindness, to continue honoring his life.

The challenge is called “21 Days of Kindness”.

The goal, going the extra mile for people in every day life like Dr. King did.

Community Relations Manager for Spartanburg, Kathy Hill said, “One of the things that Dr. King was talking about in trying to help our community was always in a peaceful manner, so if you have peace and kindness, they work hand in hand.”

Hill says it’s simple gestures that can go a long way.

“If someone’s behind you maybe you can pay for their coffee or something in line at a restaurant or something like that. Just saying hello to people, make that phone call to someone you haven’t talked to in awhile.” Hill said.

Wanda Cromer, resident of Spartanburg, says this challenge is timely.

“I think because of the isolation we have experienced, it’s more and more important, being behind the mask, it’s more important for us to actually speak to the people we’re passing,” Cromer said, “‘Hello, how are doing’, and make sure our eyes are smiling.”

Hill hopes the kindness lasts past the challenge.

“I just like to say 21 days an beyond just to make sure,” Hill said. “So, it’s just something that should be a habit for people. Just be kind. There’s so much going on in our world now and then kindness is really a way to help people get through daily.”

If you want to participate digitally you can do that too.

Post a picture of every day kindness and use the hashtag, #KindSpartanburg.