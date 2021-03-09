Spartanburg restaurants prepare for scaled-down St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away and some local restaurants are getting ready to help their customers celebrate the Luck of the Irish.

This St. Patrick’s Day will be like no other for many businesses and especially Fr8yard in downtown Spartanburg.

While everything green will be on full display this weekend, this is the first time establishments have been able to hold a celebration since the pandemic hit and vaccines were given.

“I think during the pandemic anyone that’s a local business, they’re just trying to stay alive and earn money, I mean obviously for themselves and all the loyal employees that work with them,” said Spartanburg resident Stacee Henderson.

While many eateries will be welcoming customers, many have the option to gather outside because of road closures.

Fr8yard, however, is an open-air spot and while their capacity is nearly 600 on a regular day, following safety guidelines, they’ll keep the crowd at about 250 in a fairly low-key celebration with safety measures in place.

“We’ve got hands sanitizers set up around the yard. We’re going to have people around the yard to make sure they’re not invading other people’s space. We are back to having 100 percent capacity, or the ability to, but we are capping out at 50 percent this year,” said Fr8yard manager Ryan Cunningham.

City officials say they met with many restaurant owners and all agreed that now is not the time to encourage big crowds, but restaurants will serve their customers following DHEC guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“We are following as many protocols as the governor has right now. We know that the mask mandate was lifted, but were asking people to wear them when they enter in here,” said Cunningham.

Many restaurants are hoping to generate some revenue on this green holiday and while some customers may still be apprehensive about gatherings. It all comes down to personal choice.

“I think it’s good for the businesses to put the options out there for people because they need to make money and if you’re comfortable go out and if you’re not, just stay home. It’s really that simple,” Henderson said.

Fr8yard is celebrating St. Patrick’s day this Saturday from noon until midnight with a variety of bands all day. If you come, bring a mask.

The City of Spartanburg did not issue any permits for large gatherings for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.