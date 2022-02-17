Spartanburg road project will reroute Fourth Street, make it safer for drivers

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Road work will begin soon on 4th Street in Boiling Springs and will make the area safer too.

“This is not a cheap project, but it’s a vitally necessary project for the Boiling Springs area,” said State Rep. Steven Long, who serves district 37 in the South Carolina State House of Representatives.

County leaders said the $3.2 million road transformation project has been a priority for years and work will start in just a few weeks.

“We agreed to phase one in July of 2015, for them to begin the study and the survey and that kind of thing that needs to be in place before you get to construction,” said John Throckmorton, the chairman for the County Transportation Committee.

First, crews will create a new stretch of Fourth Street and connect it with Hanging Rock Road, where they will also make a new intersection with a traffic light. It’s going to make the road straighter, removing a sharp curve, and better for drivers to navigate. The current intersection of Fourth Street and Valley Falls Road will no longer exist and will be turned into a cul-de-sac.

“It is making the road safer. We’re going to widen the road, taking out the dangerous curve that’s in the road,” said Throckmorton.

County data showed, since 2015, there have been 58 crashes along Fourth Street. During the same time, there were 19 crashes at its intersection with Valley Falls Road. They said changes to the area will help make it safer for drivers and accommodate for new growth too.

“So what that’s going to do is allow much better traffic flow through there. The Valley Falls area has experience a lot of growth, there’s a lot of new neighborhoods there,” said Long.

In phase two, crews will work to improve the remainder of Fourth Street toward Highway 9. SCDOT also has a project planned to widen Highway 9 near Fourth Street.

Leaders said the first phase of the Fourth Street project will take about 6 months, depending on the weather. The project is funded by the County Transportation Committee, which receives money from the state gas tax.

CTC leaders also said there are other road improvement projects planned in these areas: