SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Safety officials reminded Upstate residents about common summertime dangers on Thursday and offered advice on how to stay safe.

According to Penny Shaw, the program coordinator of Safe Kids of the Piedmont, most deaths and injuries to young children occur during the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Shaw said one of the most dangerous places for families is bodies of water, especially for those taking part in aquatic recreation.

“If you’re in our local lakes, we want to make sure that you wear a life jacket and make sure that it fits properly,” Shaw said. Life jackets are recommended for adults and are legally required for children under 12 in South Carolina.

Another big danger to children, according to Shaw, is hot cars. According to Shaw, 33 children died in 2022 after being left in hot cars.

Shaw suggested that parents of young children always lock car doors to prevent children from sneaking in. She also recommended parents create a routine of checking their car’s back seat anytime they exit the car.

According to Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn, stiff fines and charges await those who leave children in hot cars.

Littlejohn said that people should call 911 if they see a child locked in a car on a hot day. Police and/or firefighters will rescue the child, he said.

“However, if there is an opportunity where you see we’re not getting there quick enough, you as a good samaritan can break those windows and get in and save that child,” Littlejohn said.

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, Spartanburg police remind residents that fireworks are illegal in city limits.

Shaw told 7NEWS that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, which oversees Safe Kids of he Piedmont, treats with some frequency those with burns and other injuries from fireworks. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 10,000 Americans were injured by fireworks in 2022.