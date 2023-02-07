DUCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army is asking for your coats, hats, gloves and cold-weather items.

Social services coordinator Mary Lou Paschal said these items are necessary and can be the difference between life and death for a homeless client of theirs in Spartanburg County.

She said donations of canned food items, and non-perishable, shelf-stable items are very helpful for clients, making tough decisions between paying bills and providing for their families.

To give online visit this website