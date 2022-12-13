SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg School District 1’s board of trustees made a unanimous decision to name a new superintendent on Monday.

The board of trustees has named Dr. Mark S. Smith the new superintendent. Dr. Smith currently serves as Chief Officer of Student Services, School Safety, and Transportation for Spartanburg School District Six.

Prior to this, Dr. Smith served as Principal of Dorman Freshman Campus and Assistant Principal at Dorman High School and Dorman Freshman Campus.

“My family and I are beyond excited to join the Spartanburg School District One family. I am eager to help build on a great foundation of success through academics and extracurricular opportunities. I consider this an opportunity of a lifetime and will prioritize building positive relationships with students, faculty, and staff throughout this transition period,” said Dr. Mark Smith.

The board will work with Dr. Smith after the new year to develop a timeline for ensuring a smooth transition for the district.