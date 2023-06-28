WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – On Wednesday, Spartanburg School District Four staff and students broke ground on the future Woodruff High School. The new high school, located on Cross Anchor Road, has been planned for roughly 4 years, according to the district.

According to Superintendent Dr. Rallie Liston, the new high school has been in the works for roughly four years. Its construction will draw funds from a $100 million referendum approved by voters in 2022.

The new school will initially allow for 1,500 students to attend and will eventually accommodate 2,000 students. The current Woodruff High School is at capacity with 850 students and Liston said the new school was an efficient solution.

“We said we’ve got to move now, or it’s going to cost us – us being the taxpayers – a lot more money in the future to put portables out there,” he said. “This was a bold plan but one it’s I believe that will save a lot of money in the long run.”

Harper General Contractors will build the massive structure. The district said it plans to move into the new building by Dec. 2025.