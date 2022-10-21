SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg School District 5 leaders broke ground on a new elementary school on Friday.

“Pretty soon, they’re going to be digging trenches and laying bricks,” said Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary.

School district leaders said they’re laying the foundation for the future in Spartanburg School District 5.

“Today, we break ground on this new elementary school, so that we can better serve the District 5 students for many years to come,” said Jeff Boland, the board chairman for the district’s board of trustees.

The new elementary school is located on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan.

“It is going to help relieve some of the pressure on the northern side of the district,” said Gary.

Gary said district leaders have been watching growth across the area and he said new and renovated schools will be able to better serve students.

“Last year, we saw the greatest growth we’d ever seen in our district in one year, with over 700 kids. Then, we have another 500 this year. So, in the past two years, we’ve grown by over 1,2000 students and we don’t know when it’s going to stop or slow down, so we just want to be prepared for it,” said Gary.

Last fall, district leaders also broke ground on a new middle school near Abner Creek Academy. Superintendent Gary said people are able to see progress on the project.

“You can see where the hallways are, the land is excavated, you can see where the football field is, we have parking lots,” said Gary.

District leaders said these new schools and improvements wouldn’t be possible without voters, who approved a $295 million bond referendum last November.

“We’re thankful that our constituents overwhelmingly approved this referendum,” said Boland.

The superintendent said both the schools near Abner Creek Academy and the new site off E. Wade Hampton Boulevard will be open for the 2024 school year.