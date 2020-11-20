Spartanburg school district bringing the holidays to students’ homes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Upstate schools have done a lot to take care of students in the pandemic, and with the holidays approaching, Spartanburg Disctrict 3 has gone a step further by bringing the holidays to the homes of those in need.

When Covid-19 forced students into online learning, it had a big impact on Spartanburg families.

District 3’s Director of Dining Services, Kristin Palacios said “Covid has impacted so many people in the Spartanburg area and across the entire globe.”

She said it not only took students away from the classroom, but also the cafeteria, which for them was two free meals a day.

However, Palacios decided they wouldn’t let the virus keep them from providing food, starting a to-go meal kit system to ensure no kid goes hungry.

“It’s basically seven day’s worth of breakfast, seven day’s worth of lunches, and we’ve also got five snacks in there,” Palacios said.

With Thanksgiving coming up, there were concerns some may not get a Thanksgiving meal.

However, once again District 3 is stepping up.

“We’re doing a special meal kit with Thanksgiving favorites in it,” Palacios said. “So we’ve got turkey, we’ve got stuffing, sweet potato soufflé, all the favorites that the kids love.”

Assistant Principal of Broome High School, Jermaine Greene, says after having conversations with parents, he knows this will take off a lot of pressure some may be feeling during this time.

“There are just so many that are appreciative and let us know by telling us thank you and you know, letting us know that they appreciate the efforts we’re putting forth to make sure that their students, our children can be fed, that that’s one less thing that they have to be concerned or worried about,” Greene said.

District 3 told said this holiday meal program is not stopping at Thanksgiving break.

They’ll be doing the same thing when students are out for Christmas.

To register for holiday meals in District 3, click here.