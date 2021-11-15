Spartanburg School District One holding flu clinics for K-8 students

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students in Kindergarten through 8th grade in Spartanburg School District One will be able to roll up their sleeves in an effort to stay healthy.

School officials said by the end of the week 64 students, in 7 of their schools, will have gotten the flu shot. The nurse practitioner said they’re doing all they can to try and prevent an increase by holding these free clinics.

“As a parent, I love the idea that you can have it done here at the school or the district,” said parent Toni Benfield.

Toni Benfield is a busy mother. She said with the district offering free flu shots, it helps her schedule stay less hectic.

“As a working mom, I love it, because I don’t have to take the time out of my job to make the appointment for the doctor’s office, take him there, wait, then they do the thing and then take him back to school. Then, I have to go back to work,” said Benfield.

She said her son is thankful he was able to get the shot, too.

“He don’t love the idea of getting shots, but he did like the idea of not missing school to have to get it done,” she said.

Heather Lawter is the family nurse practitioner for District One. She said with COVID-19 restrictions being loosened, numbers of flu cases will likely rise.

“I am expecting to see an increase in influenza this year. I think that last year people thought that it went away, it did not go away. We were doing a really, really good job of social distancing, washing their hands and encouraging others to do the same,” said Lawter.

She said it’s not just kids who should think about getting the shot.

“I encourage everyone that is able to get their flu shot, to do it. Prevention is the best way,” said Lawter.

District One officials said they partner with DHEC to offer these vaccinations each year.

“It’s just another way to offer, offer another layer of protection,” said Sandra Williams, the PIO for District One.

Sandra Williams said it’s a service that’s needed in the district.

“Especially being in a more rural part of the county, sometimes transportation can be a barrier for access to healthcare. So, providing these clinics is one less thing a parent has to go take their child and do,” said Williams.

Williams said Monday’s clinic is just one of many going on throughout the week.

Others include:

November 18th at Inman Elementary and Intermediate at 9:30 a.m

November 18th at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary at 10:30 a.m.

November 19th at Campobello Gramling School at 8:30 a.m.

Some other Spartanburg School Districts are holding clinics. Spartanburg District 2 will have their flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. District 7 said they just wrapped the flu vaccine clinics up.

