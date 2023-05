Spartanburg District Three passed a vote to provide students with two free meals for the next four years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A school district in Spartanburg is offering all students free meals for the next four years.

The announcement came from the Spartanburg School District Three chairman who stated that, with the guidance of Dr. Julie Fowler and her team, the board was able to pass the vote unanimously.

As a result, every student in District Three will receive two free meals a day for the next four years.