Spartanburg school to go virtual for first week after employee tests positive

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg middle school will have its first week online after multiple positive COVID-19 tests among employees.

According to Spartanburg School District Seven, students at McCracken Middle School will participate in one week of eLearning prior to in-person instruction.

The district said a McCracken employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week which resulted in more positive tests and quarantine for other employees.

“This decision to begin with eLearning was made out of an abundance of caution in light of these staff members being absent as operations begin in a new facility,” said district superintendent Jeff Stevens.

McCracken Middle School is now located in the newly renovated former campus of Spartanburg High School.

The first day of school for Spartanburg School District Seven is August 17.