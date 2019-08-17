Spartanburg schools staffed for the first day of classes

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – This weekend marks the end of Summer for thousands of kids in the Upstate.

In Spartanburg County, students head back to school on Monday.

Students are gearing up for another year of reading, writing, and arithmetic. But they can’t learn if they can’t get there.

For some students that means walking to school with the help of a crossing guard. A position the Spartanburg Police Department has had no trouble filling this year.

“We had a meeting with them actually this morning just to thank them for their service because it’s a task,” said Major Art Littlejohn. “You have to be available in the morning and then you have to go back in the afternoon.”

Other students choose to catch a ride with friends or family.

“I’ll probably take him,” Dennis Diddy told 7News.

Most students rely on the classic yellow school bus to get to class.

According to Spartanburg District 6 and 7, they are fully staffed with bus drivers and ready to go on Monday morning.

Spartanburg District 1, 2 and 5 are still accepting applications for a number of jobs including bus drivers and bus monitors.

However, Aly Myles says that’s not uncommon, because school districts are always hiring.

“There’s always a need,” she said. “Usually someone leaves [and] someone [else] comes in.”

Myles says District 3 was rezoned this year, but transportation won’t be an issue.

“These bus drivers have been doing these routes for a very long time and they know where we are going,” Myles said.

Myles urges parents and students to be patient so everyone can safely enjoy the first day of school.

“Everybody is excited and just like any other big event, there is a possibility of traffic or something that you aren’t expecting,” Myles told 7News. “So if for some reason the bus is a couple [of] minutes late, it will arrive. It will be there.”

Officers want to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limits in school zones.

