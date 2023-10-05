SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Science Center surprised seven educators with news that they were the district finalists for the inaugural STEM Educator of the Year Awards.

The award also coincides with the Center’s 45th Anniversary.

Executive Director of the Spartanburg Science Center Mary Levens said the award celebrates the creativity and excellence of K-12 public school educators in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Levens said educators were nominated by peers, administrators, students and community members this past Spring, and a blind judging process took place over the summer with representatives from Milliken, Contec, Park National Bank, Wofford and Converse.

There will be a celebration on October 5th at Chapman Cultural Center. Each teacher will receive a check for $2,500 and professional development opportunities from the Center, and the countywide winner will receive an additional $2,500.

For tickets to the event visit this link.