SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Shares Medical Loan Closet program is looking for donations of new or used medical equipment.

Lead Volunteer Coordinator Evan Carr said the organization allows Spartanburg County residents, or someone out of the county who knows a resident, to rent equipment for 90 days.

The group needs equipment like: knee scooters, wheel chairs, walkers, rollers, travel transport chairs, ice pack machines, reachers, crutches, canes and boots.

Carr said Spartanburg Shares Medical Loan Closet is also in need of more volunteers, especially those to help on weekends.

Equipment can be rented Tuesdays 9-1, Thursdays 2-6 or Saturdays 10-2 for a total of 90 days at a time.

Visit the closet at 137 South Dean Street in Spartanburg. To volunteer call (864) 504-3699 or email info@spartanburgshares.org or Facebook at Spartanburg Shares

For more info, visit: www.spartanburgshares.org