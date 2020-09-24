‘Be Patient Caregiving’ owner discusses starting a business during a pandemic

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – In a time when businesses are closing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one small business owner in Spartanburg County started a business to help serve a current need.

Cecily Baker went through the Start:ME business incubator program with the Northside Development Group.

After 23 years of experience, she decided to start a caregiving business after seeing a need for the services in Spartanburg and the surrounding area. She said many families are afraid to send their loved ones to nursing homes due to the pandemic. Her company will try to help solve that problem by offering care for seniors and older adults.

Baker’s business, Be Patient Caregiving, will open this weekend. She is looking to make some immediate hires.

To apply to work for Be Patient Caregiving or learn more about their services visit bepatientcaregiving.com. You can also call (864) 284-2504 or email admin@bepatientcaregiving.org.