Spartanburg soldier dies in Afghanistan following non-combat-related incident, DOD says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Defense announced Thursday a solder from Spartanburg died in Afghanistan.

Officials said 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg, died Tuesday from a non-combat-related incident at the Bagram Air Force Base.

Bowman was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade out of Newberry, officials said. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade of the South Carolina National Guard.

Officials will continue to investigate, according to the Department of Defense.

