SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – For 40 years, Spartanburg Soup Kitchen has not only served meals bit it has served the souls of so many people in need.

“The soup kitchen is a tremendous asset to our city,” Mayor Jerome Rice said.

Each day, hundreds of people line up for a hot meal, rain or shine. Lou Sartor, the Executive Director, said they have served hundreds of thousands of people since they opened their doors.

“Hunger doesn’t take a day off,” Sartor said.

“They don’t take holidays off,” Rice added. “They’re here to serve our community.”

Sartor said the meal people receive at the soup kitchen may be their only meal of the day.

“A lot of times, people think the only people who come here are homeless,” she explained. “That is not the situation. We see people come in here who are on fixed incomes and cannot afford higher grocery bills.”

After 40 years, it was time to celebrate. The community came together to thank those who keep the soup kitchen running.

“We’re feeding the whole family. We’re trying to give them hope. We’ve seen plenty of people who have come through the doors, get a job and become successful.”

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 12 :30 p.m. Children and adults are welcomed.