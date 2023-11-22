SPARTANBURG. S.C. – Thanksgiving is Thursday and one Upstate soup kitchen wants to make sure no one is left hungry.

“It would break our hearts, our spirits if we thought that anyone was hungry on Thanksgiving Day or any day,” Lou Sarto, executive director of Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, said.

Preparing for the fourth Thursday in November is serious business, especially when you’re expecting hundreds of guests.

“You have to make sure you get the butter, the eggs, the hams, the turkeys, the cheese, everything to make sure that we don’t miss anything,” Sarto said.

For weeks Spartanburg Soup Kitchen has been getting ready to serve Thanksgiving meals to anyone who is hungry.

“We just want to show them the love, if they ask for one plate, we plan to take two plates to them, and so we are going to be all over spartanburg making those deliveries and simultaneously feeding those that come through the doors here to eat tomorrow,” said Sarto.

This time of year, the soup kitchen finds more folks are walking through the its doors.

“We have seen an increase of maybe 50 people or more on a weekly basis, probably in the last 6 weeks, and we are getting phone calls from so many people for food insecurity, again it’s a huge need,” Sarto said.

Fulfilling the need on Thanksgiving Day is a community effort.

“In the last two weeks plenty of churches plenty of companies plenty of schools everybody has come together to make sure we have enough food,” Sarto said. “We are going to put smiles on peoples faces that have gone through a lot of sadness this year.”

The day also puts smiles on the faces of those serving hot meals, like volunteer, Alvin Jennings Jr.

“I lost some close family members in the last 5 years… they would want me to continue the legacy of Thanksgiving so that’s why I am here and my daughter is here also,” Jennings said. “I just wanted to come out and bless other people, God blessed me so I just want to give back to my community.”

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen will be serving Thanksgiving meals from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

They will also be handing out food boxes and warm blankets to everyone that attends.