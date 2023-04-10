SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a 19-year-old was sentenced for a shooting that happened in July of 2019.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Da’Coreian Gossett, 19, of Spartanburg, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Officials said that Gossett admitted to shooting 15-year-old Juan Calderon back in July 2019. Calderon was trying to buy a cell phone from Gossett’s co-defendants when Gossett shot him.

Two of Gossett’s co-defendants also pleaded guilty today. Takyus Hawes was sentenced to 15 years, suspended to 5 years in prison, and 5 years of probation for accessory after the fact.

George Waters, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years, suspended to time served of 1355 days, and 5 years of probation for misprision of a felony. Charges are currently pending for Chizon Richardson.