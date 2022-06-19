SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s northside community is receiving a new park as a part of the city’s plan to reform its Northside neighborhood.

In 2016, the city of Spartanburg acquired Oakview Apartments. The apartments were labeled “an area for improvement.” They were torn down and eventually replaced with improved housing. In 2021, the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center was opened and has become a core part of the community.

“It’s really been a wonderful transformation to watch,” said Christopher George, the city’s Communications and Marketing Manager.

The city is beginning the next phase of its plan. At Monday’s meeting, the city council approved a $985,382 contract to build the Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Park behind the community center. George said construction will begin in the next few weeks.

“There will be some multi-purpose fields that can be used for football, soccer or any kind of outdoor activities our Parks and Rec staff want to put together,” said George.

A picnic area will also be built as well as a trail connecting the park to Cleveland Academy of Leadership Campus and the Butterfly Branch Greenway.

“It forms the core of the neighborhood. It’s very purposeful the way they [these public community spaces] are laid out. We’re very excited because this connects things that we’ve been doing for a while and really brings together a vision for the neighborhood.”

George said the city hopes to open the park by the end of this summer.