Spartanburg to halt all city-sponsored events through May 10, including Spring Fling

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has canceled or postponed all city-produced events through May 10.
In addition, other events being held in downtown have also agreed to cancel or postpone.
The cancellations are being made as part of social distancing steps recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Events which have been canceled or postponed:
- Spring Fling – April 24-26
- Music on Main – April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30
- Jazz on the Square – April 10, April 17, May 1, May 8
- Hub City Hog Fest – April 3-4
- Spartanburg Soaring! An International Kite Festival – April 18
- Cribbs Burger Cookoff – April 18
- Partners for Active Living’s Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s Regional Criterium – April 24
- Mezcal’s Cinco de Mayo – May 2