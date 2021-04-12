Spartanburg to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles through summer

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council voted Monday to keep West Main Street closed to vehicular traffic in Morgan Square through the summer.

Council, on a 4-3 vote, decided to keep the road closed until the beginning of the next school year.

The closure will then be reevaluated at that time.

Between now and August, council members said they will be collecting data and taking surveys from both retailers and citizens.

The road has been closed between Magnolia Street and Church Street since May 2020 to accommodate outdoor seating for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners are split on whether to keep the road closed permanently or to find another solution – including a hybrid plan to only close the street on weekends.