SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg will require masks for all visitors and employees in city buildings.

The mask requirement will go into effect Tuesday.

The rate of COVID-19 cases in Spartanburg County has increased dramatically since June with case counts nearing levels from January.

Four Spartanburg employees are currently out with a positive COVID-19 test or are awaiting test results, City Manager Chris Story announced during the council meeting Monday night.