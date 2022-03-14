SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -There is a plan being created to help things run more smoothly in and around downtown Spartanburg.

City officials said with the growth they’re seeing, they are trying to make a plan to move both cars and people, through downtown, more efficiently.



“Downton has truck traffic, it also has pedestrian, and vehicular traffic throughout the downtown. So, we’re trying to coordinate those efforts to make sure there are not conflicts between users,” said Martin Livingston.

On Monday night, Spartanburg City Council discussed the new transportation plan. Martin Livingston, with the city, said this is just one piece of a bigger plan. He said the city is growing and they’re trying to keep up.

“Some of it has been traffic, increased traffic to the downtown area. We see an increase in pedestrian activity in the downtown area, there’s more businesses being located in downtown, and we have 100 units coming close to the downtown area,” he said.

Sara Neil-Spencer is constantly downtown for work.

“I’ve noticed that the traffic, just since we’ve moved here, has gotten exponentially more. It’s improved a lot, and since I’m always going this direction, I can tell that sometimes people get a little bit stuck. So, that would really help us out,” said Neil-Spencer.

According to her, the city’s plans will help.

“I think that’s amazing, because I definitely think there’s room for improvement. It’s definitely a busy intersection here,” she said.

Livingston said over the next 9 months, a group of consultants will be working with residents and business owners to see how things can be improved.

“Pedestrian traffic and are there ways to move pedestrians throughout the downtown. Vehicular traffic, is there a way to address any vehicular changes that need to be made,” said Livingston.

He said the total cost for the project is $125,000 and the city is contributing $70,000. He says the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Spartanburg Area Transportation Study will cover the balance. The perimeters in which they’re focusing are: N. Daniel Morgan Avenue, Henry Street, Pine Street and John B. White Boulevard.

He said consultants will be creating a list of priorities for the city to review.