Spartanburg Water closes administration building due to COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 numbers, Spartanburg Water is closing their administration building to walk-thru traffic beginning Monday.

The main lobby in our administration building at 200 Commerce Street will be closed to walk-in traffic.

Spartanburg Water officials said team members will continue to provide support for in-person payments at our Administration Office drive-thru windows, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For customers who need assistance that cannot be handled over the phone or online, Spartanburg Water will offer scheduled appointments for in-person visits Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

