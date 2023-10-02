SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County customers of SJWD water may have noticed discoloration in water coming from faucets.

SJWD released a statement on Facebook:

SJWD is aware some customers may see slightly discolored water. We are aware of the issue. Our primary raw water source has experienced a seasonal upset. We have transitioned to our secondary raw water source. The water may have brown appearance but it is safe to drink. We are working to correct the issue as soon as possible.

SJWD Water District