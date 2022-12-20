SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — With low temperatures this week, some Upstate water companies said people could experience problems, if their home isn’t ready for winter.

“We know it is going to be very cold, kind of unusually cold this weekend, and so it’s important to start preparing now,” said Jennifer Candler, the communications manager for Spartanburg Water.

As temperatures drop this week, Candler said the potential for frozen pipes goes up.

“We do expect to see some pipes burst, hopefully not, but we do expect potentially some water line breaks as well,” said Candler.

Candler said there are easy and cheap preparations people can do to avoid costly repairs.

“It’s a lot less expensive to prepare, than it is to deal with a situation if one of your pipes were to burst,” said Candler.

She said the first step is to pick up any insulation, then head outside your home.

“Go to Lowe’s, go to Home Depot, go to Ace Hardware, get these insulation materials,” said Candler.

She said people should disconnect any hoses and use a cover to protect any outdoor faucets. People can also wrap insulation around pipes and make sure vents to crawl spaces are closed. Back inside, people should open cabinet doors to increase warm air flow.

“That way the heat that’s in your home can help keep that at proper temperature,” said Candler.

She also said people should let the faucet drip overnight, when temperatures are typically the coldest.

“You’re not going to be really utilizing that much water, but it will help water continuously move through the pipes,” said Candler.

If people still experience a leak or have a pipe burst, Candler said shut off the water and call a plumber. If people notice a waterline break near their home, they can call Spartanburg Water at 864-582-6375.

Candler said if there are any waterline breaks this holiday weekend, crews will be on standby to fix any issues.

On Wednesday, Spartanburg Water crews will be repairing a waterline leak along Highway 9 near the Lake Bowen Landing.

Water will be shut off for about 180 customers for several hours, as crews repair the leak as a precaution to prevent shutdowns during the holidays.