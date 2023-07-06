Spartanburg SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Water is asking the public for submissions for their annual calendar.

This year the theme for the 2024 calendar is “Connections.”

All photos must be taken in the Spartanburg Water service area and show water.

Spartanburg Water Communications Manager Jennifer Candler will select up to 14 photos to feature in the 2024 calendar – one for each month, as well as photos for the front and back covers.

The lucky winners will receive a $100 cash prize for each photo selected for the calendar.

The photographers and winning photos will also be recognized on social media. All photos are anonymously selected by a special committee.

You have until August 4 to submit photos.

All pictures must be in horizontal (landscape) format and have a resolution of at least 300 dpi.

Photos taken on smartphones must be taken on the highest “actual size” setting.

The company asked that you please do not downsize photos before submitting them. All photos must be in digital form to be eligible for the contest.

Along with your photo, you must include the following information: name, contact information (phone, address, email), where the photo was taken, who is pictured, and a caption.

Spartanburg Water is also requiring photographers to sign a waiver, consenting that photo entries are authorized to be used at the company’s discretion in print, on social media and on their website.

Up to five photos per person can be submitted individually. All information fields must be filled out for each submission.

Close-up and abstract shots are encouraged.

• Watershed – Pacolet Rivers, Lake Bowen, Lake Blalock, Municipal Reservoir #1

• Dogs and water

• Reflections on water

• Fish and water

• Kids and water

• Rain, snow, and ice

• Aerial/drone photos of water

• Spartanburg landmarks and water

• Gardens and water

• Storms

• Cityscapes and water

• Food and water

• Recreation and water

https://www.spartanburgwater.org/2023-customer-calendar. Winners will be notified by email or phone no later than Friday, August 25.

For questions, please contact Lisa Oliphant, Communications Specialist, by email at loliphant@spartanburgwater.org or by phone at (864) 580-5672.