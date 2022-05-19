SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman is accused of stealing money from her employer.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to Maurices, located within the Westgate Mall, in reference to a breach of trust.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the complainant inside the store. The complainant said Michelena Furtek, 40, was investigated and confessed to stealing a sum of money from the business.

Police said Furtek began stealing the money in February of this year.

Officers located Furtek outside on break and placed her under arrest.

Furtek was charged with breach of trust greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where she has since been released.