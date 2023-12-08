SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman was sentenced to 16 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to felony charges of driving under the influence.

Lyndsey Nicole Stanton, 38, pleaded guilty of Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury and was sentenced to 25 years in prison suspended to 16 years in prison followed by five years of probation, with the first year of probation being on home detention.

She will also pay a $10,100 fine.

She also pleaded guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamines between 10 and 28 grams and was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be served concurrently with her other sentences.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, on the afternoon of Christmas Eve 2021, a Wellford police office was outside the Startex Fire Department when he saw a Dodge Durango, driven by Stanton, speed past the department and nearly hit a pole.

The officer got in his patrol car and attempted a traffic stop, but was unable to catch up to the speeding car.

Stanton reportedly crossed the center line of a two lane road and struck a 2012 Ford Escape head on, killing the driver and injuring a child passenger. Stanton was taken to the hospital and determined to be under the influence.

A hospital blood test showed Ms. Stanton’s blood alcohol was .134 and a legal blood test drawn later and tested by SLED showed THC, Xanax, and Klonopin in her system. Thirteen (13) grams of Methamphetamines were also located in Ms. Stanton’s purse.