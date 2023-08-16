SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Another presidential candidate is making a stop in the Upstate, this time it’s from the democratic side of the aisle.

Upstate South Carolina is known for being predominantly Republican, but Spartanburg resident Kate Keville hopes that a democratic candidate’s visit to her house will change that.

“I am having Robert Kennedy Jr. speak here,” said Keville.

Here, in this case meaning Keville’s Spartanburg home.

On August 22 Kennedy will speak at Keville’s residence at 114 Hillbrook Dr. He will also make a stop at Zen Greenville on August 21st.

“Mr. Kennedy will be speaking I am assuming on the paver back there,” Keville said as she pointed to her back patio.

Keville is opening her home to 300-400 guests, as well as a member of one of America’s most famous families.

“It totally just surprised me too, I actually just asked if he would come, and his campaign manager agreed and so here, we go. I never expected it to happen but it’s happening,” she said.

For Keville, these stops go beyond politics.

“I was born in 1957. So, I remember the day that John F. Kennedy was killed, and I remember when Bobby Kennedy was assassinated as well,” Keville said. “I’m not a politician. I never really been into politics so it’s more about spreading the news about Robert Kennedy as a presidential candidate.”

When asking Keville if she thinks Kennedy has a chance in the Palmetto state, she was optimistic.

“I certainly hope so and I want to be a part of that if he does,” she said.

And Keville’s wish is not out of the question, according to Associate Professor of Government and International Relations at Wofford College, David Alvis.

“I actually think that South Carolina might give him some potential momentum,” said Alvis. “It’s a very red state, has a fairly conservative population, also two it has a tradition of conservative Democratic party and so some ways RFK, he appeals to that old more conservative southern Democratic party and so I think in some ways campaigning here might bring back memories of that and I think many south Carolinians might identify with that tradition.”

Alvis added that many presidential candidates are stopping here in the upstate because of the substantial population growth that we’ve been seeing in the last number of years, making our area more critical for the upcoming election cycle.