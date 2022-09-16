SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s Greek Festival is underway this weekend at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Asheville Highway.

As the gate opened on Friday morning, festival organizers said they’re excited to be back in full swing.

“I’m excited to have everybody together, the fellowship is awesome, so we’re really happy to be here,” said Jeanne Hames, who stopped at the festival on Friday.

People lined up at Greek Fest, ready to dance, shop, and enjoy food and pastries.

“I love the combination of creamy yogurt sauce and the slices of the meat and onions and the lettuce, all together, it’s just like refreshing,” said Hames.

Festival organizers said this is just the start of a busy weekend.

“We have a huge lunch crowd because people that are working,” said Kiki Couchell, the pastry chairman. “Then, Friday night, when people get off work, this is a perfect place to come and relax and hang out.”

They’re expecting large crowds on Saturday and Sunday too.

“Every year, it’s different, but I would say anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people will come here and eat,” said Couchell.

Couchell said there’s a variety of food and activities for people to enjoy.

“We’ve got the inside dining, the outside dining, our sandwiches and gyros. We’ve got vendors, the Greek dancers, the children of St. Nicholas are going to be performing ethnic dances. We’ve got church tours going on,” said Couchell.

For people who have a sweet tooth, Couchell encourages them to grab a treat.

“Of course, the pastries, you can’t forget the pastries. There’s plenty of different pastries to just take care of everybody’s palate.”

Couchell said the festival is a fun way to celebrate Greek culture and hopes people to stop by, have fun, and appreciate it.

“We started this very small, thinking we would just introduce the community to Greek food, and it’s grown and they like the Greek culture and everybody goes and vacations in Greece,” said Couchell.

Festival admission is $2 for adults and free for kids under 12. Festival organizers also said parking is limited, and they encourage people to take a free shuttle from Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College. They said people who take the shuttle will receive free admission.