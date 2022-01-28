Spartanburg’s Hello Family program aims to improve child success rate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – For years, Spartanburg city leaders have been working to strengthen support for parents and caregivers with children under the age of five, that are born in the city.

A new program called ‘Hello Family’ is now up and running, making strides to connect families with the necessary resources they need to strengthen their children’s futures.

“Thriving in the early years makes a child significantly more likely to stay on track in school and to reach their potential in life,” said Chris Story, Spartanburg City Manager.

That is why Spartanburg’s city leaders said the Hello Family program first evolved. It’s goal is to impact the lives of families and their children.

“We are just getting started with the effort and we’ll touch families in a lot of different ways including through nurse home visiting and other supports in those very earliest years, parent education and support and high quality early learning,” said Story.

From programs for prenatal support to childhood education, Hello Family is an outlet that connects you to resources that will best fit your needs and qualifications to help your child grow.

“This in a holistic community strategy where a number of different nonprofit partners, education partners, healthcare partners, all come together under one effort to support the wellbeing of kids and to support their parents in those stressful early years,” said Story.

One available resources the initiative is partnering with is Birth Matters, a program aiding young and expecting mothers.

Marquila Gowens and her daughter Tamia (WSPA photo).

Marquila Gowens is a mother of three who recently went through the program while she was expecting her youngest daughter, Tamia.

“Not a lot are people are fortunate to have those resources and then with them setting up this new program, that will be good for the new mothers, the new babies that is going to be born, and the children that are here right now,” said Gowens.

She said without the help she received, her life would be much different.

“With my first two pregnancies, I didn’t have a whole lot of support. I was having a new baby, this was all new, but I had help,” explained Gowens. “This program, it helped me to become a better mom, wife, business woman, it’s just I had to get my hands on life itself.”

Birth Matters is one of many programs that Hello Family is connecting the area’s residents to.

There are specific qualifications for many of the resources, including Birth Matters. However, Hello Family is aiding caregivers and parents with their search to find an outlet that best fits their needs.

For available resources, call Hello Family at (864) 606-9908 or visit hellofamilyspartanburg.org. There, a representative will put you in contact with those who can help.