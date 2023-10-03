SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s future Minor League Baseball team is moving closer to reality with the hiring of a general manager.

Diamond Baseball Holdings announced that Tyson Jeffers has been appointed the general manager of the as-yet unnamed Spartanburg baseball club.

The company announced the purchase of the Down East Wood Ducks, a Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in May.

Diamond Baseball Holdings plans to move the team from Kinston, North Carolina, to Spartanburg for the 2025 season.

Jeffers was previously general manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades in Fishkill, New York, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The team is set to play in a new 3,500-seat stadium built in downtown Spartanburg, as part of a $425 million development, the largest in the city’s history.

Spartanburg city officials anticipate that the team will employ upwards of 30 people full-time and dozens more on game days.

Diamond Baseball Holdings said the club’s name and logo will be unveiled at a later date.