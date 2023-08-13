SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sunday kicked off the first of four “Sunday Markets” in downtown Spartanburg, the city says it’s a way to draw people to the downtown area.

“Local food, local sounds, and local fun,” that’s what, Aundi Hunter, the Special Events Coordinator with the City of Spartanburg said downtown is going to be looking more like these days.

“Today is our very first downtown Sunday Market. We’re going to have it monthly, August all the way to November, the second Sunday each month and it’s free, it’s fun, we have live music and food trucks.”

More than 50 artisan vendors have lined up down East Main Street. One of them is Cara Salttery, co-owner of “Cara Bella Boutique,” a new shop coming to Spartanburg in October.

“I absolutely love being out in the community, being able to meet the customers that come in and get to know people being relatively new to Spartanburg.”

For some vendors, it’s an important source of income, “I think when we look at what the economy is today it’s really good to have people, not just sitting around waiting for income, but using their God-given talent to make money. So, I think it’s really good for Spartanburg to open up its doors for people like me. I am working from my home as a single woman and so it’s a great opportunity,” Lillian Small, owner of Ms. Lilian Louisiana Pies and Spices said.

It’s also an opportunity for residents to find a new favorite,” I had one lady who said I bought every pie you sell. She came back today to get another one and that’s the type of thing you really enjoy listening to,” added Small.

The next Sunday Market will be on September 10 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The City says that they are always looking to expand their market by adding new vendors and new types of food trucks.