GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The special called meeting for the Greenville County Library Board has been canceled amid controversy over a Pride display at the Travelers Rest Library.

According to the Greenville County Library’s website, the special called meeting planned for Friday at 4 p.m. has been canceled.

We previously reported a “Read with Pride” accompanied by a paper rainbow is at the center of the controversy.

According to emails obtained by 7NEWS and confirmed as authentic, the Pride display was used in 2022 and put up by the manager of the Travelers Rest Library.

In an email, he said he chose to put up the display again “to signal to our entire community that our branch is a welcoming and inclusive place.”

A Greenville County Library director told the manager of the library to take the display down Monday, according to emails. He said the Greenville County Library System does “not want to post content that could be interpreted as if the Library System has taken a position on a particular subject.”

The library manager responded saying removing the display “could likewise be interpreted as if the Library System has taken a position on this particular subject. One that is decidedly anti-LGBTQ+.” The manager refused to remove the display.

7NEWS has reached out to the Board Chair of the Greenville County Library. We have not heard back.