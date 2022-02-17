Special education assistant charged with child sex crime in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A special education assistant was arrested and charged Sunday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded at 11:24 p.m. to Re-Birth of a Nation Hebrew Church for criminal sexual conduct.

Police arrested and charged Marcus Fulton Simmons with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Simmons did engage in sexual battery with a 6-year-old between October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 at a different location.

Marcus Simmons was a employed as a special education assistant at New Prospect Elementary School but was terminated Monday, according to the Assistant District Superintendent for Anderson District 5.

The arrest warrants said Simmons is the victim’s father.


